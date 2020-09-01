Gun pulled at protest prompts county to institute curfew

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county instituted a curfew Tuesday, several days after officials say a man pulled a gun at a protest against police violence. Leon County Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge signed an order declaring a local state of emergency that includes a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Wednesday and lasting for a week. The proclamation cites Tallahassee protests that have turned violent, specifically a Saturday confrontation where a man pulled a gun on protesters. Tallahassee police said no charges were filed, and no injuries were reported. Police said the man with the gun “was lawfully carrying a concealed weapon as a license holder.”