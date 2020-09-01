It’s Game 7 for Thunder-Rockets, Game 2 on tap in Heat-Bucks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Houston Rockets played a Game 7, they didn’t have Chris Paul and they wound up losing. Paul wants to see history repeat itself. The former Houston guard simply has willed fifth-seeded Oklahoma City into a deciding game of its Western Conference first-round series against the fourth-seeded Rockets, with Game 7 — the last game of the opening round of this postseason — set to be played Wednesday night. Also up Wednesday: Game 2 in the East semifinals, with Miami leading Milwaukee 1-0 in that matchup.