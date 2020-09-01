Justice rally celebrates Blake family, community during President Trump visit to Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Dozens gathered for a community celebration at the site of Jacob Blake’s shooting aiming to contrast between President Trump’s divisive comments towards violent protests and peaceful demonstrations.

Black leaders, a member of the Blake family, and community members came together to host a “Justice for Jacob” celebration on the corner of 40th St and 28th Ave Tuesday, the location Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer.

Justin Blake, Jacob’s uncle, took aim at President Trump for visiting Kenosha, telling Mr. Trump to keep the negativity and divisiveness away from his family.

“Have (Trump) keep his disrespect and foul language away from our family,” said Blake. “We need a president that will unite our country and take us in a different direction.”

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-WI, also joined at the rally and said events like these are important to show the nation not every demonstration results in rioting, violence and looting, all incidents the Kenosha community is still recovering from.

“This is to not give Donald Trump the backdrop that he wanted, the chaos that would ignite his campaign, but instead this is about the life of Jacob Blake,” said Moore.

Kenosha community members and activists also had bounce houses, food, music, haircuts, COVID-19 testing and tables to register people to vote.

Participants also cleaned up the community and offered trauma services to those who witnessed the police shooting of Blake.