Madion Mayor highlights need for affordable housing in 2021 Capital Budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced her 2021 Capital Budget and 5-year Capital Improvement Plan on Tuesday.

The mayor’s $161.6 million budget focuses on capital investments in neighborhoods, businesses, and infrastructure.

“In the Capital Budget and CIP, I outline a 5-year plan to increase funding for affordable housing and homeownership to those who need assistance the most, advance equity in business ownership, improve our transit system - a critical service to underserved communities, expand our investments in solar energy and solar jobs, among other priorities,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.

The mayor presented her 2021 Capital Budget at The Grove Apartments, a project by MSP Real Estate that used the City’s Affordable Housing Fund to help construct low-income housing.

“Projects like The Grove Apartments create opportunities for affordable rents. This project and many others are creating apartments and ownership opportunities for low-income families and families experiencing homelessness. This project is getting our city closer to our goal of providing affordable housing options for all and I intend to continue to expand on these investments as much as possible through my budget,” said Rhodes-Conway.

Some of the Capital Budget investments include:

Doubling last year’s increase in Affordable Housing Development projects and expanding the ways in which the funds can be used

Stepping up commitment to the Green Power program increasing access to good jobs and apprenticeship programs for a diverse array of our city’s workers and youth

Committing to making Bus Rapid Transit a reality in Madison by 2024

Additional budget highlights are described below. More programs and services will be outlined in the 2021 Executive Operating Budget in October.

Neighborhoods and Housing

Increasing the City’s investment in supporting the development of affordable housing. The City’s annual allocation for affordable housing projects will increase from $5.5 million annually to $6.5 million annually. Starting in 2021, $2.0 million from this funding source will be set aside for developments not associated with tax credit programs to help more types of developments and organizations access these funds. Adding $480,000 over the next six years for lending programs to help rehab housing stock and to help seniors stay in their homes. The increased funding responds to the increased demand we have seen for these programs in 2019 and 2020. Continuing and expanding the Land Banking program that began in 2020. The Mayor’s budget increases funding for this initiative by $3 million over the next two years.

Economy and Opportunity

Continuing the Small Business Equity and Recovery program that is currently under consideration by the Common Council. The Mayor’s budget includes $6.5 million for this new program over the 5-year CIP to promote equity and resilience during this time of economic recovery. This program will help business owners of color, women, and other underrepresented business owners to start or expand their businesses and invest in equipment to protect workers and visitors from COVID.

Land Use and Transportation

Funding the first phase of Bus Rapid Transit with the goal of having the East-West corridor operational by 2024. This $160 million capital investment from federal and local sources has the potential to reduce ride times by 35%. Allocating $3.0 million for the Vision Zero program to redesign the City’s most dangerous intersections in a way that will reduce traffic and pedestrian crashes.

Green and Resilient

Increasing funding for Energy & Sustainability Improvements by nearly $10.0 million across the CIP and sustaining the increased investment through 2026. Investing in flood mitigation projects based on recommendations from watershed studies that have been underway since 2019. The Mayor's plan seeks to invest $21.6 million over the next 5 years to ensure the stormwater network can keep residents safe when large rain events occur. Accelerating the investment in LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights with the goal of converting all remaining streetlights to LED by 2023. This $3.5 million project will be carried out over three years and has the potential to save the City nearly $400,000 annually in electricity costs once complete.

Culture and Character

Continuing funding in the Municipal Art Fund with the goal of supporting two to four Art in Public Places projects annually. Investing $4.8 million to expand the Warner Park Community Center in order to eventually provide the City’s youth with a place to come together in a safe and inclusive environment.

Effective Government

Renovating Fire Station 6 on Madison’s South side. The additional capacity at the station will also ensure we are able to provide fire services to Town of Madison residents following the attachment in fall 2022. Renovating the first floor of the City County Building. Transitioning to a cloud-based solution for the City’s office suite of programs.

The Executive 2021 Capital Budget and CIP will be introduced at Tuesday evening's Madison Common Council meeting. They are scheduled for discussion at City Finance Committees in September, and are scheduled for discussion and adoption at Common Council in November.

The mayor’s full 2021 Executive Capital Budget can be found here.