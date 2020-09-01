Madison Common Council to debate police department oversight measures

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Common Council is set to debate whether to authorize more oversight of the city's police department.

A proposal would create an independent monitor and a civilian oversight board.

The entities would work together to review police operations and make policy recommendations to the police department.

There were four items on the council's agenda related to the monitor and oversight board:

Adopting a report from an alder workgroup to develop logistics and operational details for civilian oversight of the Madison Police Department

Creating an ordinance establishing the Office of the Independent Police Monitor and the Police Civilian Oversight Board

Amending the 2020 operating budget to create the Office of the Independent Police Monitor and create the position of the Independent Police Monitor and to provide funding for a Police Civilian Oversight Board

Adding the position of Independent Police Monitor as a Compensation Group 21 level employee

Council members took up all four items together in order to hear public comment.

A number of people signed up to speak about the idea. The public comment began just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and was still going after 11 p.m.

Council members are expected to begin their debate after public comment ends.