Magnitude-6.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has struck off the coast of northern Chile. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and the Chilean navy said there was no possibility of a tsunami. The quake occurred at nine minutes past midnight on Tuesday at a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). It was 78 kilometers (48 miles) northeast of the Atacama city of Vallenar. A few minutes later, a second quake occurred with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3. The quake was felt as far south as the capital, Santiago, and in Antofagasta, 1,330 kilometers (826 miles) further north.