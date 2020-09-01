Missouri man wrongfully convicted of murder arrested

BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man who was wrongfully convicted of murder is back in jail facing a domestic assault charge. David Robinson, of Sikeston, is accused of assaulting a woman during an argument then asking her to say she was injured in a car accident. Robinson was released from prison in May 2018 after serving 17 years for a murder that a judge found he likely did not commit. He won an $8 million settlement against the city of Sikeston. Robinson pleaded no contest to the new charges on Monday. He is being held without bond.