Missouri woman sentenced in death of man found in concrete

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri woman who prosecutors say was the “most culpable” in the death of a developmentally disabled man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on federal charges. Sherry Paulo was given the maximum sentence possible in the death of Carl DeBrodie and for trying to cover up the crime. DeBrodie’s body was found encased in concrete at a Fulton storage facility in April 2017 but investigators determined he died months earlier. He was a resident of a home for developmentally disabled people that Paulo helped operate. Paulo’s husband and two children also were charged in the death.