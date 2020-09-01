Mrs. Trump’s ex-adviser says she taped calls for protection

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former friend and adviser of Melania Trump says she made recordings of her conversations with the first lady because she needed evidence to protect herself amid questions about the costs of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is the author of “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” released this week. Wolkoff helped produce Trump’s inauguration and later worked for the first lady as an unpaid White House adviser. Wolkoff left the White House in February 2018 when her contract was terminated. The White House has blasted the book as “full of mistruths and paranoia.”