CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Firefighters from multiple communities are responding to a large fire in the town of Cross Plains.

Dane County dispatchers said they took a call at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday for a woodshed that is on fire in the 3800 block of Observatory Road.

Cross Plains firefighters requested help from other nearby departments.

There is no word yet on if anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story.