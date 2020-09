GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Although there will be no NFL preseason games to watch this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have the next best thing.

WKOW is bringing back Packers' classics to rebroadcast over the next few weeks.

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m. on WKOW Channel 27

Super Bowl XXXI after the 1996 season where Brett Favre led the Packers to a win over the New England Patriots, with Desmond Howard winning the MVP.