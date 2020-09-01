Pedestrian killed in Columbia County crash was 70-year-old Poynette man

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Columbia County sheriff's office says the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Aug. 28 is David J. Hepler, 70 of Poynette.

Investigators say a vehicle was traveling east on Tipperary Road about 2:45 p.m. Friday in the town of Dekorra in a 25 m.p.h. zone when it went off the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then overcorrected and began to spin before crossing Tipperary Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Hepler was walking against traffic and was struck by the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle then went up a retaining wall and rolled over.

Hepler had significant injuries and the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and was later extricated by the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department.

The driver of the van, a 76-year-old Dane man, received minor injuries in the crash. Helpler died at the scene.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, Poynette-Dekorra EMS, Lodi EMS, Divine Savior EMS, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Program, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County Highway Department and Blystone’s Towing.