Performance venues go red to call attention to pandemic losses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Venues that host live events around the world are going on "red alert" Tuesday night as part of a call for help for the industry.

Frank Productions hasn't put on a show at any of its venues in Madison since The Revivalists visited The Sylvee on March 11.

"I miss going to shows and I miss having that experience of unity that happens every time, every time you fire up the stage and put a band on, and people are together in one special moment," said FPC Live president Matt Gerding. "Without that, I think it's been an impact on the community and certainly staff. It's happening across the world."

During the pandemic, the company has tried a few promotions and is putting together an outdoor event, but for the most part Gerding says between 120-150 part time employees have been without work.

"There's a lot of folks from bartenders, to security staff, to stage hands and sound engineers and people that make the shows happen. They really have been impacted, out of work the last five or six months," he told 27 News.

The Overture Center has been closed down since March, too, immediately losing $7 million in ticket sales that had to be returned to customers. While some donated that money back, ticket sales are about 70 percent of funding. The rest comes from donations or rentals for weddings and meetings, which have also been canceled.

"All of that is gone. So, right now, donations are the only thing that is helping us to weather this unpredictable storm," said Vice President of Development Emily Gruenewald.

The non-profit has been hosting virtual arts education events throughout the pandemic, but is now to the point that leaders are worried about being able to pay to keep the building up.

"It's just not possible for us to do this," Gruenewald said. "This isn't a case where there is mismanagement. This is a pandemic where we must remain closed to keep people safe and healthy so that we can all get back to normal life."

Overture Center is launching a new fundraising campaign to raise $1.5 million to keep going until they can resume shows in 2021.

Plus, the center is joining a global effort Tuesday night, glowing red for the #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART. Live event venues, including those run by Frank Productions, will go on "red alert" to raise awareness of their challenges during the pandemic.

The campaign aims to highlight the 12 million people it says are employed by live events, contributing more than $1 trillion to the US economy every year. Ninty-five percent of events have been canceled during the pandemic, putting 77 percent of those employees out of work, according to the campaign's website.

A survey by Americans for the Arts found the economic impact of the pandemic on the entire arts sector in Wisconsin has been $38 million.

As they wait for a chance to welcome music fans again, those who run venues in Madison say the red alert campaign shows the deep impact the live events industry has on the world.

"This industry is far and wide and it's a really important part of people's lives and the culture of the communities that people live in," Gerding said.