Philippines won’t support US blacklisting of Chinese firms

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Rodrigo Duterte will allow Chinese companies to participate in infrastructure projects in the Philippines even if they have been blacklisted by the United States. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque says Duterte told Cabinet officials that he “would not follow the directives of the Americans because we are a free and independent nation and we need investors from China.” The U.S. Department of Commerce announced last week that it has added 24 state-owned Chinese firms to its commercial blacklist for their roles in constructing artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea that infringed on other nations’ claims.