Police chief defends arrest of Black jogger; DA drops case

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio’s police chief says his officers “acted appropriately” when they arrested an innocent Black jogger. That’s even as the Bexar County district attorney is rejecting the charges against the jogger for prosecution. The officers detained Mathias Ometu on Aug. 28 as a suspect in a nearby domestic violence call, saying he resembled a sketchy description given by the complainant. However, the complainant refused to come to the scene immediately to positively identify the 33-year-old insurance adjuster as her assailant. The delay in his positive identification led to a two-day jail stay until he was cleared.