Police detail reasons behind church U-Haul seizure in Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kenosha police are explaining why a U-Haul filled with food and supplies for protesters was seized.

The Zao MKE Church brought the truck to Kenosha last Thursday.

Police say it was parked in the wrong direction on a one-way street and it was near a museum that had been targeted by attempted arsonists.

Officers tell WISN they had to tow the U-Haul to a safe location in order to investigate.

The driver and passenger were released after questioning.

Police acknowledge water and supplies were in the truck, but they also say it contained materials consistent with rioting.

Police are still investigating. Officers say the church declined to speak with investigators and did not want its property back.