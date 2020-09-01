 Skip to Content

Police: Teacher with far-right ties harassed health officer

New
1:35 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California community college instructor with ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement is in custody following his arrest over dozens of threatening letters sent to a county health officer during the coronavirus pandemic. KNTV in San Jose reports that the the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested 55-year-old Alan Viarengo and seized large amounts of firearms and explosives from his family’s home. Viarengo is charged with felony counts of stalking and harassing a public official. Dr. Sara Cody, the health officer for Santa Clara County, has been one of the nation’s most visible proponents of sheltering at home, social distancing and wearing masks. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content