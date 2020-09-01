Protesters march in Salt Lake City demanding justice

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — About 100 people marched in Salt Lake City and gathered in protest at the Utah Capitol following the police killing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Deseret News reported the crowd on Monday chanted “Justice for Jacob Blake” and “Black Lives Matter” in protest amid the national outcry over police brutality. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man and father of six, was shot seven times as police attempted to arrest him Aug. 23. An hour after the demonstration started, three armed men approached the protesters. One began livestreaming on Facebook as protesters gathered in front of him.