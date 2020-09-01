Rain for some tonight, dry for others

MADISON (WKOW) - Chances of rain will begin this evening and into the night, showers will be scattered.

Showers will first impact areas mainly north of Madison. As we move through the later afternoon and evening hours there will likely be an uptick in coverage of scattered showers to the southeast.

Rain will clear by daybreak Wednesday with mostly dry and mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the work week. High pressure settles in.

The Climate Prediction Center has southern Wisconsin under 'below average' for temperature highs over the next week.

High temperatures will likely range from the mid-to-upper 70s to low 80s.

Low humidity is expected to continue through the week.