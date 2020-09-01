Rains hit southern Japan island as Koreas ready for typhoon

TOKYO (AP) — An offshore typhoon brought torrents of rain to southern Japan heading to the Korean Peninsula as another storm in the Pacific was growing stronger. Typhoon Maysak was west of Japan, maintaining sustained winds of 100 mph with higher gusts. Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu was warned of heavy rainfall, fierce winds and possible mudslides. Hundreds of flights were canceled in South Korea ahead of Maysak, while North Korea scrambled to protect structures and crops from the second typhoon to hit their peninsula in as many weeks. South Korea’s weather agency said the typhoon will affect most of the country and warned of potential damage from the strong winds and hard rain.