Slideshow: Almost fully illuminated moon, full on Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - Viewers are capturing the bold, almost fully illuminated moon across the southern Wisconsin night sky.

The next full Moon will occur on Wednesday, September 2 at 12:22 a.m. and is known as the Full Corn Moon.

When the full Moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox, known as the Harvest Moon, happens in October, September’s full moon becomes the Corn Moon.

