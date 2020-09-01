 Skip to Content

Slideshow: Almost fully illuminated moon, full on Wednesday

Diane Krszjzankiek - Madison
Debra Schotten
Karen Vesbach
Dave Bomkamp - Sun Prairie
Brian Allen
Patricia Rickman - Evansville
Dena Ranum
Lynnett Miyagawa
Jen Strauss
Barb Nicks
MADISON (WKOW) - Viewers are capturing the bold, almost fully illuminated moon across the southern Wisconsin night sky.

The next full Moon will occur on Wednesday, September 2 at 12:22 a.m. and is known as the Full Corn Moon.

When the full Moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox, known as the Harvest Moon, happens in October, September’s full moon becomes the Corn Moon.

Weather photos can be e-mailed to connect@wkow.com or post to our 27 Storm Track Photography Facebook page.

Katherine Noel

Forecaster, WKOW TV, Madison

