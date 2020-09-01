Slideshow: Signs of fall across southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - Meteorological fall begins September 1 and ends November 30. It is the season of the year that is known as the transition period from summer to winter.

Meteorological fall occurs as the sun approaches the winter solstice.

Although, based on the astronomical definition of seasons fall begins September 22 in the Northern Hemisphere. This is also called the autumnal equinox.

Signs of fall are already showing across southern Wisconsin. Our viewers are capturing the change.

Feel free to send in any 'fall-like' weather photos to connect@wkow.com or join our 27 Storm Track Facebook Photography page.