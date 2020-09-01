TCM shines a spotlight on female directors and their art

Turner Classic Movies is helping craft a revisionist history of women in film with an epic series programmed around a groundbreaking 14-hour documentary by film historian Mark Cousins entitled “Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema.” Every Tuesday night through December audiences will be treated to one hour of Cousins’ docuseries, which exhaustively examines the work of some 183 directors from around the world, narrated by the likes of Tilda Swinton and Jane Fonda. The night continues with commentary from contemporary directors like Mira Nair and Kimberly Peirce. In total, TCM will 100 films that span 12 decades and hail from 44 countries.