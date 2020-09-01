Test Circulator prod

Today we’ve added a new beta testing feature that will allow us to test new additions and changes to the site in a more simplified and organized way.

For many years on Ravelry, we’d release new features or site changes and work together with users in the For the Love of Ravelry forum to fix bugs and tweak things. As the site grew, we tried other methods of testing, including a special Swatcher Secret Hideout group we used for several years. Chatting in the forums was how we built Ravelry at the very beginning and they have historically been our main source of feedback. This has left a lot of people—most of the Ravelry community—out of the process. Prior to launching the current design, we reached beyond our forums and invited varied groups of Ravelers in batches to test the site over a two-month rolling period. Our process for beta testing and gathering feedback is one of the things we have been reflecting on and discussing as a team since our redesign was in progress, and we know that improving this process will help us to serve our community better.

Our new beta testing feature will allow us to invite broader groups of Ravelers to participate in testing and share feedback and bug reports in specific channels, rather than in our forums, so that we can make sure each new feature works well and is polished before we release it sitewide.

Swatches!