Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump. Trump tweeted he has spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season. The Big Ten had no immediate comment. The league announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic. Trump has framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one.