Turkey renews call for dialogue, sharing of resources in Med

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says his country favors a dialogue with rival Greece that would lead to the fair sharing of resources in the eastern Mediterranean, where the two countries are locked in a tense standoff that threatens to spill into a conflict. The minister, however, on Tuesday also accused Greece of engaging in “provocative acts” in the region with the backing of the European Union, which has threatened sanctions against Ankara. In recent weeks, Turkish and Greek leaders have been engaged in tense rhetoric while their warships have been shadowing each other in the eastern Mediterranean.