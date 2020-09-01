 Skip to Content

US agents seize record $27M in cash on ship bound for USVI

New
10:43 am National news from the Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities in Puerto Rico say they have seized $27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is the largest such seizure ever in the Caribbean. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday that a dog inspecting cargo aboard a ship docked in Puerto Rico alerted agents to the money found inside home moving boxes destined for St. Thomas. No one has been arrested.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content