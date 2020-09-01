US seeks to collect more personal information of noncitizens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it’s planning to expand the collection of biometric information as part of immigration enforcement. The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it would soon propose to expand the collection of personal biological information by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. DHS already collects some biometric information such as fingerprints and iris scans from people caught trying to enter the U.S. without authorization. The new rule would expand the types of information collected to include DNA. It typically takes several months to enact a proposed regulation, and this proposal is likely to face legal challenges.