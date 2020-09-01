Wisconsin mens hockey is set to start practice this week

The Wisconsin mens hockey team held their first team meeting on Tuesday and is planning on hitting the practice ice on Tuesday to kick of their 2020-21 season.

There has been a lot of waiting and wondering if there was going to be a college season this year. Many of these players haven't been together on a sheet of ice since last March.

"It's finally here and we're all here to start getting ready for a season," said Tony Granato in a Zoom chat with WKOW's Alec Aumus Tuesday afternoon.

For now, they can only practice on ice for four hours a week and they'll do so in two separate groups to help prevent and kind of COVID-19 spread.

"We're in that mode of we are prepared to play and we'll be ready," said Granato, entering his fifth season at Wisconsin.

"Our guys are excited to be back here with each other. We'll take advantage of this time with skill set side of things and strength and conditioning side."

The college hockey world has been watching the NHL postseason and their approach and handling of the virus. The success of the NHL, gives hope and optimism for a college hockey season this winter.

As of now, the Badgers have a game scheduled for early October.

"We don't know what the target date is yet. As of yet they haven't cancelled our game on October third," said Granato. "With what's going on, we expect there to be some sort of delay."

"Let's see how things go in the next few weeks and at the time we make a decision that is first and foremost of the player's safety."

Stevens Point native, Cole Caufield is returning for his sophomore season at Wisconsin. Caufield was the Big Ten scoring leader and Freshman of The Year last season.