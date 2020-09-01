Wisconsin’s utility shutoff ban ends Tuesday

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin's ban on disconnecting utilities ends on Tuesday.

If you're behind on your bills, utility companies will be able to pull the plug on your services. However, most companies are willing to work with you to set up a payment plan.

In July, Wisconsin's Public Service Commission (PSC) voted to extend the utility moratorium to September 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin is listed below:

Alliant Energy 1-800-255-4268

1-800-255-4268 Madison Gas & Electric 1-800-245-1125

1-800-245-1125 Superior Water, Light & Power 1-800-227-7957

1-800-227-7957 We Energies 1-800-842-4565

1-800-842-4565 Wisconsin Public Service Corporation 1-800-450-7260

1-800-450-7260 Xcel Energy 1-800-895-4999

If you're having difficulty paying your energy bill or receive a disconnection notice, you may be eligible for assistance from the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.

For more information about utility disconnections and collections, see the PSC's fact sheet on residential customer rights.