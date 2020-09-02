75th anniversary of end of WWII is mostly virtual amid virus

HONOLULU (AP) — Some of the U.S. veterans who planned to climb aboard a battleship in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor to mark the 75th anniversary of the Japanese surrender that ended World War II will be watching livestreams from home instead. The world’s new war against the coronavirus is keeping them away from the event Wednesday on the USS Missouri. The commemoration was initially planned to be a blockbuster event with parades and thousands of people gathered to honor the veterans, who are in their 90s and beyond. Now, only about 50 people will be on the ship, all local veterans and government officials.