AP FACT CHECK: Barr raises voter fraud specter, China threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says in a CNN interview that the vote-by-mail process is prone to “substantial fraud and coercion” and suggests that China poses more of a threat to election security than Russia. An AP Fact Check finds both statements are matters of dispute. Multiple studies have debunked the notion of pervasive voter fraud in general and in the vote-by-mail process. And a recent report from intelligence officials did not characterize China in any way as more assertive than Russia in election interference.