Australia’s economy takes sharpest dive since the 1930s

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s economy has suffered its sharpest quarterly drop since the Great Depression because of the pandemic, with new data released confirming the country is in its first recession in 28 years. The government reported Wednesday that the economy contracted 7% in the June, the biggest downturn since records began in 1959. Its nearest rival was a 2% fall in June 1974, and economists estimate a sharper fall in the early 1930s when Australian was one of the countries worst affected by the Great Depression. Combined with a smaller 0.3% drop in the March quarter, the definition of a technical recession — two consecutive quarters of contraction — has been fulfilled.