Authorities searching for runaway last seen two weeks ago near Brodhead

BROADHEAD (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff’s Office, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Green County Human Services are attempting to locate missing runaway juvenile Cheyenne DJ Ladwig.

The Green County Sheriff's Office first published the information Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Ladwig was last seen in the rural Brodhead area on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 and has not been seen or heard from since, according to a news release from the Green County sheriff.

Please contact authorities with any information regarding her whereabouts.

Green County Sheriff’s Office case # G20-06782 (608-328-9400)

Rock County Sheriff’s Office case # SO20-33593 (608-757-8000)

Ladwig has also be listed as a missing juvenile with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) case # MP73208.

Information on the whereabouts of Cheyenne can also be reported to NCMEC (https://www.missingkids.org/home) at 1-800-843-5678 and NamUS (namus.gov).

