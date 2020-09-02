BACK TO SCHOOL: Sauk Prairie schools put an emphasis on mental health

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- As school starts back up in the Sauk Prairie School District, students are following a hybrid model.

But just because some students are back in class in a "normal setting," doesn't mean it won't still be an adjustment.

Jeff Wright, the Sauk Prairie superintendent, says he's excited to have students back in the buildings but it'll be important to focus on student's mental health needs, now more than ever.

Wright tells us there's an additional social worker on staff for elementary school students.

"Students struggle to learn if they're struggling with emotional needs and so the more that we can do to meet those needs the better prepared we're going to be to teach them how to read, how to write, to challenge each other ask complex questions, we need to make sure we're doing both," said Wright.

The district is also trying to schedule in time for discussion and reflection about what's been going on lately, with the pandemic and protests, and give students a chance to express themselves.