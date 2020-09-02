Bail granted to Zimbabwean journalist jailed for a month

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been granted bail after being held in jail for more than a month on charges of inciting violence. Chin’ono’s application for bail was approved by a magistrate who stipulated that he must not post on social media such as Facebook or Twitter. The charges against Chin’ono stem from the support he expressed on Twitter for an anti-government protest. Chin’ono had previously been denied bail three times and his lawyers say prison authorities forced him to mingle with other prisoners despite showing symptoms “consistent” with COVID-19. He has become ill in prison this week, according to his lawyers who say he is suffering from symptoms consistent with COVID-19.