BBC reinstates Rule Britannia! singalong after backlash

LONDON (AP) — The BBC has reversed its controversial decision to scrap the lyrics of two patriotic songs during its annual end-of-summer concert, saying it had found a way around the problem after its new director-general took office. Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster had initially planned to feature instrumental versions of “Rule, Britannia!” and another patriotic mainstay, “Land of Hope and Glory,” instead of traditional singalongs on the final night of its Proms concert series. The decision came amid a debate over the song’s celebration of the British Empire at a time when critics are reevaluating the nation’s colonial past. The BBC said on Wednesday it said the song will now feature a select group of vocalists.