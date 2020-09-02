Biden raises over $360 million in August, shattering record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $364 million for his election effort in August. It’s a record that will give him ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign against President Donald Trump. Biden struggled to raise money during early in the primary. But since he became the presumptive nominee in the spring, money has poured into his campaign. And in July he all but closed a huge cash-on-hand advantage enjoyed by Trump. The August total speaks to the enthusiasm among Democrats to oust Trump from office. Trump’s campaign hasn’t released its fundraising figures for the month.