‘BLM’ and ‘Defund the Police’ tagged on Memphis landmarks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say messages of Black Lives Matter and “Defund the Police” were spray painted on several tourist attractions in Tennessee on Monday night, including Graceland, the Elvis Presley estate. The graffiti phrases were found Tuesday morning outside Graceland, the Levitt Shell Amphitheater in Overton Park and the “I Heart Memphis” mural in midtown Memphis. Besides “Defund the Police,” expletive-laced messages about President Donald Trump and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and demands to arrest the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor were also scrawled on the walls. Memphis police say they’re investigating the incident.