BREAKING: Joe Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday.

His announced visit comes after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha Tuesday where he toured damaged buildings and spoke to law enforcement officers after protests broke out in the city after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Joe Biden will visit with his wife Jill and will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," according to a press released by the Biden campaign.

This will be Biden's first in-person visit to Wisconsin since 2018 and comes after he decided to not visit Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention to accept his nomination over concerns due to the coronavirus.

In 2018, Biden campaigned in Madison for then-candidate Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin. This also marks the first time since 2012 a Democratic presidential nominee will visit Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign has often criticized Biden for not visiting the badger state after Hillary Clinton famously didn't visit in the 2016 election cycle, losing to Donald Trump by fewer than 23,000 votes.

A spokeperson for The Trump Victory of Wisconsin said Biden's visit would cause "dissent and division."

“Joe Biden is trying to use a hurting community as a political prop for his failing campaign," said Anna Kelly, Trump Victory Spokeperson.

"While true leaders like President Trump are working with state and local officials to help Kenosha heal, candidate Joe Biden is more interested in fomenting dissent and division. Wisconsin voters will rightly reject Joe Biden’s efforts to play politics with a community burned by his own supporters.”