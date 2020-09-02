Bucks fall to Heat for second straight game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKOW) -- A late rally from the Milwaukee Bucks came up short as they fell for the second straight game to the Miami Heat 116-114. The Heat lead the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup 2-0.

Goran Dragic led Miami with 23 points. Tyler Herro added 17.

The Bucks struggled from beyond the arc. They shot just 28% from three and turned it over 14 times.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 29 points and 14 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 20 points. Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe each scored 16. Bledsoe missed the first game of the series.

The third game of the series is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m.