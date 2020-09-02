Calm Wednesday, gusty winds expected Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - Wednesday has been sunny and mild. This weather will transition into the night, although calm weather ends Thursday.

A cold front will move through southern Wisconsin Thursday, bringing in gusty northwest winds.

While it will be breezy all day, the gustier winds of 35-40 mph will occur mid to late morning potentially into the second half of the day as the front passes. Gusty winds may pose a threat to temporary structures, tents, etc.

Quiet less windy weather returns Friday into Saturday, with times of sun.

Showers and storm chances return likely early Sunday morning through Tuesday potentially. Sunday looks to be the wettest day as of right now.

Temperatures will remain mild for the end of the work week. Seasonal weather continues through the weekend, eventually we start to see temperatures dip a decent amount below the average.