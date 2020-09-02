Carole Baskin, Nelly and more to participate in ‘Dancing with the Stars’

(WKOW) -- Some big celebrities will bust a move this season on "Dancing with the Stars," including Tiger King's Carole Baskin and rapper Nelly.

The revamped show with host Tyra Banks launches in a few weeks.

The cast was revealed Wednesday on Good Morning America.

Carole Baskin- "Tiger King" star

Nelly- Rapper

Jesse Metcalf- Actor

Vernon Davis- Football player

Kaitlyn Bristowe- Bachelorette

AJ McLean- Backstreet Boys

Monica Aldama- "Cheer" coach

Anne Heche- Actor

Skai Jackson- Disney Channel actor

Justina Machado- "One Day at a Time" star

Jeannie Mai- "The Real" co-host

Charles Oakley- NBA great

Nev Schulman- "Catfish" host

Chrishell Stause- "Selling Sunset" star

Johnny Weir- Ice skater

Season 29 kicks off Monday, Sept. 14.