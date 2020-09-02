Carole Baskin, Nelly and more to participate in ‘Dancing with the Stars’
(WKOW) -- Some big celebrities will bust a move this season on "Dancing with the Stars," including Tiger King's Carole Baskin and rapper Nelly.
The revamped show with host Tyra Banks launches in a few weeks.
The cast was revealed Wednesday on Good Morning America.
- Carole Baskin- "Tiger King" star
- Nelly- Rapper
- Jesse Metcalf- Actor
- Vernon Davis- Football player
- Kaitlyn Bristowe- Bachelorette
- AJ McLean- Backstreet Boys
- Monica Aldama- "Cheer" coach
- Anne Heche- Actor
- Skai Jackson- Disney Channel actor
- Justina Machado- "One Day at a Time" star
- Jeannie Mai- "The Real" co-host
- Charles Oakley- NBA great
- Nev Schulman- "Catfish" host
- Chrishell Stause- "Selling Sunset" star
- Johnny Weir- Ice skater
Watch WKOW Monday, Sept. 14, when "DWTS" season 29 kicks off.