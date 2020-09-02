 Skip to Content

Carole Baskin, Nelly and more to participate in ‘Dancing with the Stars’

8:44 am News, Wake Up Wisconsin
MGN_1280x720_30814P00-YPZXH (1)

(WKOW) -- Some big celebrities will bust a move this season on "Dancing with the Stars," including Tiger King's Carole Baskin and rapper Nelly.

The revamped show with host Tyra Banks launches in a few weeks.

The cast was revealed Wednesday on Good Morning America.

  • Carole Baskin- "Tiger King" star
  • Nelly- Rapper
  • Jesse Metcalf- Actor
  • Vernon Davis- Football player
  • Kaitlyn Bristowe- Bachelorette
  • AJ McLean- Backstreet Boys
  • Monica Aldama- "Cheer" coach
  • Anne Heche- Actor
  • Skai Jackson- Disney Channel actor
  • Justina Machado- "One Day at a Time" star
  • Jeannie Mai- "The Real" co-host
  • Charles Oakley- NBA great
  • Nev Schulman- "Catfish" host
  • Chrishell Stause- "Selling Sunset" star
  • Johnny Weir- Ice skater

Watch WKOW Monday, Sept. 14, when "DWTS" season 29 kicks off.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

Related Articles

Skip to content