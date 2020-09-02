Colombia arrests 3 Venezuelans tied to anti-Maduro plot

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Colombia have arrested three Venezuelans who were part of a failed plot organized by a former U.S. Green Beret to sneak across the border and oust President Nicolás Maduro. AP learned that the three were arrested in simultaneous raids early Wednesday in the capital of Bogota on charges of arms trafficking and training to carry out illicit activities. All three lived for months in rustic camps along Colombia’s Caribbean coast where ex=Green Beret Jordan Goudreau was helping organize a volunteer army for a rapid cross-border strike to remove Maduro. But they didn’t participate in the May 3 assault that ended with the capture of dozens of would-be combatants, including two of Goudreau’s former special forces buddies.