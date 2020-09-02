Congress working to help restaurant industry

(WQOW)- Senator Tammy Baldwin co-signed a bill titled the RESTAURANTS Act that aims to help restaurants make it through the pandemic and get their employees working again.

If passed - the bill will create a $120 billion revitalization fund for independent restaurants to handle the long term effects of the pandemic on their industry. A co-owner of Houligans Steak and Seafood Pub in Eau Claire said they will need the help to stay open into next year.

"The independent restaurants so many times only have seven to fourteen or maybe at best 30 days of working capital that they can hold on to and so most of that has been exhausted by many many of the independent restaurants... and if they want to make that commitment to have those business go forward we're going to need some kind of backing and assistance from the government," said co-owner John Steybold.

Steybold said they have seen a 50 percent reduction in revenue since this time last year. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics says the restaurant industry has been especially hard hit - with an unemployment rate of 21 percent.



The RESTAURANTS Act stands for "Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed to Survive"