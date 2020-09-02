 Skip to Content

Czech Senate president meets Taiwan leader; Beijing protests

New
11:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Czech Senate president has met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen during a rare trip by a foreign dignitary to the self-ruled democratic island that rival China called an “open provocation.” Tsai presented a medal for Jaroslav Kubera, the recently deceased predecessor of Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil. Kubera died in January before making the trip and Vystrcil said China’s pressure, including a warning from the Chinese Embassy against congratulating Tsai on her reelection, contributed to his decision to travel to the island. Tsai called Kubera a “great friend” and gave a nod to Vystrcil’s speech Tuesday, saying his words “I’m a Taiwanese” had touched many hearts. Beijing is furious about the Czech delegation’s visit. It summoned the Czech ambassador this week to protest.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content