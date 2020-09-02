Edgewood Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse field in final stages as teams prepare for spring season

WKOW (MADISON)- Edgewood College added both Men's and Women's Lacrosse to their varsity sports teams. They will play on a new turf field in Verona in the spring.

Edgewood becomes the first college in the Madison area to have lacrosse. Both of the head coaches took on this job with a passion to grow the sport.

"It's the fastest sport on two feet," Women's Lacrosse Head Coach Sabrina Boehlke said. "It's the fastest-growing sport. I am here to be a part of history."

"We're anticipating a lot of participation at the middle school level and high school level just because we're the only team in the area and it's just an exciting time for NCAA lacrosse," Men's Lacrosse Head Coach Jeremey Napier said.

The new turf field at Reddan Field in Verona is in the final stages of construction. It adds to the teams' anticipation to start the season despite the uncertainty around sports amid the pandemic.

"We don't want to give false hope, but just having this field and having practice next week is getting the girls all fired up," Boehlke said. "They are just grateful for the opportunity to compete. A lot of them did not have spring seasons this past year, so they're kind of doing everything that they can to make this happen."

"Lacrosse is one of those sports where usually you share a field, so having your own field and being able to pick your own practice times, you can come out here at any time and utilize the facility so a big recruiting tool."

Both teams start practice next week.