Family of Chicago man killed by police seek video, answers

Relatives of a man fatally shot by Chicago police after gunshots were fired at an unmarked police car don’t believe he fired those shots and want to see police body camera footage of the incident. Twenty-six-year-old Miguel Vega was pronounced dead hours after police shot him in the back of his head late Monday. Police said the shooting happened after shots were fired at officers as they were exiting their car while responding to a call of a suspicious person. His brother, Erik Vega, says he doesn’t believe his brother fired shots.