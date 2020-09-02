Fed survey finds widespread pessimism about economic future

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest Federal Reserve survey of U. S economic activity has found generally modest gains in August but also pessimism about the future given the threats posed by the coronavirus. The Fed report says a theme echoed across the country is the continued uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and its negative effect on consumer and business activity. The report found that economic activity increased modestly last month from late July but remained well below levels seen before the pandemic hit in March. The report, known as the Beige Book, is compiled from responses from business contacted by Fed’s 12 regional banks.