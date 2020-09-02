Firefighters respond to fire alarm, smoke at Deerfield factory

DEERFIELD (WKOW) — Firefighters from multiple departments are responding to a report of smoke and a fire alarm at a Deerfield factory.

The report of the alarm came to Dane County dispatchers at 2:53 p.m. for the 50 block of Golf Drive.

The only business with an address in that block is Michigan Precision Industries, a factory.

Deerfield firefighters requested a box alarm, meaning they called in other nearby departments for support.

Dispatchers did not yet know if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.